Hilaria Baldwin says learning to separate weight and health helped her to overcome her eating disorder.

The 34-year-old wellness expert - who has kids Carmen, four, Rafael, two, Leonardo, 20 months, and three-week-old Romeo with her husband Alec Baldwin - has previously admitted to battling an eating disorder during her childhood, but she explained that seeing weight and health as two entirely separate things has transformed her life.

She explained on Instagram: ''I have found that being healthy is about not focusing on weight and rather on how I feel, how strong I am, and how healthy I am. Weight and how you look are side-effects. Not the main focus. When I started focusing on health, my obsession with weight went away. They should not be confused.''

Hilaria has been notably active on social media since giving birth to her youngest child, even sharing a selfie of herself in her underwear less than a day after having Romeo.

Of her ambition, the brunette beauty explained: ''My purpose here is to normalize the postpartum figure and over the next days, weeks, and months, show you how I strengthen my body and return to my non pregnant self. (sic)''

Despite this, Hilaria admitted it's taken her years to truly appreciate her figure.

Hilaria - who married Alec in 2012 - wrote on the photo-sharing website: ''I opened up about growing up with an eating disorder. I turned to yoga, health and wellness to heal my body and my mind. I think back to my old self and how much I would have struggled with gaining weight during pregnancy and being patient with healthfully losing it. I'm so happy I can be a strong and happy mommy now, completely accepting of my body.''