Hilaria Baldwin says opening up on social media about her miscarriage made it less ''scary''.

Last month, the 35-year-old health and wellness expert revealed that she was expecting her fifth child with actor husband Alec Baldwin, 61, but accompanied the Instagram announcement with the tragic news that she was ''most likely experiencing a miscarriage''.

Five days after the announcement, Hilaria - who has children Carmen, five, Rafael, three, Leonardo, two, and Romeo, 10 months with Alec - sadly revealed that there was ''no heartbeat'' when she went for her scan.

Now, the star has admitted that speaking so openly about her situation on Instagram helped her feel less ashamed about the experience due to all the support from other women she received.

Speaking to Extra TV, she said: ''It's much more about the issue and less about me because once I opened up; so many people come to me and said they experienced the same thing. There's so much shame surrounding it. So I just wanted to be open. And it wasn't so scary. A lot of time you find out when you open up it's not scary.''

Reflecting on her loss last month, Hilaria insisted in an Instagram post that she'll continue to speak on the issue to help give other women a voice.

She shared: ''Creating a positive from a negative, this little flicker of life left it's mark.This is an issue that so many suffer with in silence ... because those are the rules we follow. I came forward to share and create a spark... please help me turn this spark into a lasting flame. I want to share this because I feel like this little soul was mighty in the wave it provoked. (sic)''