Hilaria Baldwin thinks she is ''most likely experiencing a miscarriage''.

The health and wellness expert - who already has Carmen Gabriela, five, Rafael Thomas, three, Leonardo Ángel Charles, two, and Romeo Alejandro David, 10 months, with her husband Alec Baldwin - revealed on Thursday (04.04.19) that she is pregnant with her fifth child, but accompanied it with the tragic news that she believes she is currently going through a miscarriage.

Posting a picture of herself holding her stomach, the 35-year-old star wrote: ''I want to share with you that I am most likely experiencing a miscarriage. I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss. I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies...and I don't want to keep this from you, just because it isn't as positive and shiny as the rest. I think it's important to show the truth...because my job is to help people by being real and open. Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience. I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it. There is so much secrecy during the first trimester. This works for some, but I personally find it to be exhausting. I'm nauseous, tired, my body is changing. And I have to pretend that everything is just fine--and it truly isn't. I don't want to have to pretend anymore. I hope you understand. (sic)''

Hilaria says her embryo does have a heartbeat, but that it isn't growing, and she is at risk of losing her future child, as she says the chances of her having a fifth child this time around are ''very very small''.

She continued: ''So, this is what is going on now: the embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn't strong, and the baby isn't growing very much. So we wait--and this is hard. So much uncertainty...but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy. I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult. (sic)''

But the brunette beauty is remaining strong despite her heartbreak, as she has an ''amazing'' support system around her.

She wrote: ''I am so blessed with my amazing doctor, my dear friends, and my loving family...My husband and my four very healthy babies help me keep it together and have the perspective of how truly beautiful life is, even when it occasionally seems ugly. The luck and gratitude I feel that I am my babies' mommy, is wonderfully overwhelming and comforting.

''In your comments, please be kind. I'm feeling a bit fragile and I need support. I'm hoping, that by sharing this, I can contribute to raising awareness about this sensitive topic. (sic)''