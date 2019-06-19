Hilaria Baldwin deletes negative social media comments on her posts as a ''nice'' gesture toward the posters.

The 35-year-old health and wellness expert has taken to removing comments from trolls on her Instagram posts, as she says it's for the ''good'' of those who post the messages, because they would be ''attacked'' by her fans if she left their comments up.

Hilaria said: ''The nicest thing I can do for these people is delete their comments because everybody is going to attack them. [It's] for your own good because everybody is going to go after you. ... People don't need this kind of negativity. You're putting negativity out there, [but] I don't need you to get a negative [response].''

The beauty - who has Carmen, five, Rafael, four, Leonardo, two, and Romeo, 13 months, with her husband Alec Baldwin - does hit back at her critics occasionally, but says she'll only do it when it's a ''theme that's relatable to a lot of people''.

She added to Us Weekly magazine: ''The reason I do that is not so much for me, but I always think, if you're doing this to me, you're probably doing it to other people too. I'll try to [respond] when it's a theme that's relatable to a lot of people.''

Just last month, Hilaria defended herself against negative comments when she posted a picture of her youngest son Romeo swimming without a hat on to protect him from the sun.

She wrote: ''Stop about the hat. If you would like, I will invite you to my home and you can try to both put a hat on him and have him keep it on. You will be my honored guest. And OF COURSE he has sunscreen on. What is wrong with people that they expect the worst? (sic)''