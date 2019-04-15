Hilaria Baldwin is being ''super gentle'' with her body following her miscarriage.

The health and wellness expert - who has Carmen, five, Rafael, three, Leonardo, two, and Romeo, 10 months, with her husband Alec Baldwin - revealed last week that she had tragically miscarried the couple's fifth child, and has now said that whilst she's trying to get back to exercising, she's taking things slowly because of what her boy ''has just been through''.

Posting a video of herself doing yoga, she wrote on Instagram: ''I'm being super gentle with my body right now, considering what it has just been through...but I start getting stiff and uncomfortable due to lack of my typical movement. Here are some light stretches I turned to today that have helped me, while sticking with my recovery. They feel good and I think you may like them too #letsmove2019 ...and yes: Carmen likes to peek (sic)''

The 35-year-old beauty previously posted on social media to insist she's trying to ''keep an eye on perspective and joyful moments'' in the wake of her tragedy, by sharing an old picture of herself and her oldest son Rafael.

Earlier this month, the brunette beauty had revealed she was ''likely'' to miscarry her baby, after doctors said her embryo wasn't growing as fast as it should have been.

She then confirmed the sad news in an Instagram post shared this week, in which she said her latest scan had revealed ''no heartbeat''.

She wrote: ''There was no heartbeat today at my scan...so it's over...but I have some pretty strong and amazing heartbeats right here. I am surrounded by such love and I feel so fortunate.

''Thank you all for listening, for your support, and for sharing your own personal stories. We are stronger together...I hope this conversation continues to grow and that we stick together through both the beautiful and challenging moments in life. Much love and appreciation to all of you.''