Hilaria Baldwin is beginning her ''healing journey'' after suffering another miscarriage.

The 35-year-old beauty revealed this week she has tragically lost the daughter she was expecting with her husband Alec Baldwin - with whom she already has Carmen, six, Rafael, four, Leonardo, three, and Romeo, 17 months - just months after previously announcing she had miscarried a child in April.

And now, the health and wellness expert has said she's ''physically okay'' and doing her best to keep pushing through.

Posting a picture of herself on Instagram, she wrote: ''Eyes swollen from crying, groggy from anesthesia, crampy from the surgery...but I made it and I want you to know that I'm physically ok. I'm grateful for my family, friends, doctors and nurses, and all of you who have held my hand through this difficult time. You have no idea how much this means to me. One foot in front of the other...now I begin the healing journey (sic)''

Hilaria also previously posted on her Instagram Story to thank her fans for their support during this difficult time.

She wrote: ''Today opened and it was not a nightmare...just a sad reality. Thank you for all of your kind and sympathetic words. I didn't know so many tears existed in the body. I'm trying to be present for my grief but understand that life goes on and there is still beauty, even in darkness. (sic)''

The yoga instructor announced her miscarriage by sharing a video on Instagram which saw her snuggled up to her eldest child Carmen, as her daughter asked questions about when the next addition to their family will arrive.

The caption on the clip read: ''We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months.

''We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies - and we will never lose sight of this. I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec.

''I guess this is a good way to share it with you too. I told her that this baby isn't going to come after all...but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time. I'm really devastated right now...I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don't know what else to say...I'm still in shock and don't have this all quite clear. Please no paparazzi...that's all I ask [heart emoji (sic).''