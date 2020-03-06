Hilaria Baldwin and her husband Alec Baldwin work as a ''team'' to dispel ''conflict'' between their children.

The couple have four young children - Carmen, six, Rafael, four, Leonardo, three, and Romeo, 21 months - together, and Hilaria has said that whilst their brood does ''fight'' occasionally, she and her spouse always make sure to team up to quickly resolve the issue.

She said: ''They do fight, obviously. I just have a big rule that we're a good team. [Alec Baldwin and I] have that written on our wedding ring in Spanish that we're a good team. Anytime there is conflict, you're never allowed to hurt anyone and you have to use your words. You can't use mean words.''

Hilaria, 36, also wants to teach her little ones ''problem solving'' skills, as she believes they will be key when they're older.

She added: ''You have to learn at a very young age to be a good problem solver. I feel like if parents can teach our kids how to be good problem solvers, they'll be better equipped as they get older.''

And with such a large family, the health and wellness expert always makes sure to schedule one-on-one time with each of her children, which can range from coffee dates to manicures.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she said: ''They've named it mommy time. It can be something as simple as going for a walk. ... The most important thing is that we're together.''

Meanwhile, Hilaria recently spoke about her bond with Alec's daughter from a previous marriage, Ireland Baldwin.

She said: ''I have been so lucky to have an amazing dynamic with [Ireland]. I never tried to be her mom. I think that's really important. First of all, I'm 11 years older than her. I met her when she was 15 years old. And we are just like girlfriends. Sometimes she calls me for advice. Sometimes I call her for advice. And so we've never had one bad moment our entire relationship.''