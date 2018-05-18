Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's daughter is ''committed'' to having a baby sister.

The couple welcomed their fourth child, a third son, into the world earlier this week, and although the family are no doubt thrilled about the news, their only daughter Carmen, four, isn't too pleased at having another baby brother.

Hilaria - who also has two-year-old Rafael and 20-month-old Leonardo with Alec - said: ''She was a little bit disappointed. [She said,] 'How about you have a girl first, then you can have another boy?' I was like, 'It doesn't work that way! I don't get to choose.'

''She's like, 'No, you don't understand, Mommy. It's going to be a girl.' I was like, 'No, I promise. I promise you it's a boy.' She is committed to a fifth child.''

The 34-year-old beauty hasn't ruled out having yet another child with the 'Boss Baby' actor - who also has 22-year-old daughter Ireland from a previous relationship - though, as she ''really likes'' having children.

She added to People magazine: ''I've had so many [kids] because I really like them and we have such fun times. I'm going to have four kids in a little over four years and it's just one of those things where I'm going to let life lead me in that direction.

''We were like, 'Oh, should we have another kid?' We were like, 'You know what? Let's try something different - let's try.' [With] the other ones, it's not like we were like, 'Oh my God, how did this happen?' But this is the only one we [planned].''

Hilaria's comments come after Alec, 60, joked that his spouse would have to find another husband if the pair are to try for a fifth baby

He said: ''My daughter Carmen said, 'You have to have another one. We have to have another girl so we have another girl in the house. And my wife says to me, 'I want to have maybe one more, Alec. We have one girl.' And I said, 'I hope you and your next husband are very happy together.'''