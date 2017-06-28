Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are renewing their wedding vows.

The couple are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary at the end of the week and Alec has revealed the pair are going to say 'I do' again to mark the day.

He said: ''We're getting remarried on Friday if we make it to Friday.''

Whilst Hilaria added: ''Now there's going to be people at our doorstep. If there's paparazzi now, it's his fault. This was the moment.''

Alec then tried to cover it up, joking to E! News that they were going to ''remodel'' the house. He added: ''We're painting it all black.''

And Alec is excited about renewing their vows as it gives him ''reassurance'' Hilaria is still going to be there.

He said: ''I need reassurance. I need to know I still got you there. I need to know you're not going anywhere.''

Whilst Hilaria added: ''Once you get married, you're done. But it's really good to say, 'hey I'm still in this.'''

Meanwhile, Alec previously revealed his wife won't let him feel sorry for himself.

He said: ''My wife has a line, it's a wonderful line. If I'm whining, kvetching about something, my wife will turn to me and she'll say, 'Nobody feels sorry for Alec Baldwin.'

''She'll turn literally to anybody on the street corner, 'Do you feel sorry for Alec Baldwin? Anyone? Anyone?'''

And the 59-year-old actor feels ''lucky'' to have a happy home life with his wife Hilaria and their three children, Carmen, three, Rafael, two, and seven-month-old Leonardo, as well as his 21-year-old daughter Ireland.

He said: ''You talk about in the business, you've got to be lucky, and I've been lucky to some degree.

''I'm luckier in my personal life, and I'm glad that I'm luckier in my personal life. And if I had to choose, I'd pick that.''