Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have renewed their wedding vows.

The couple marked their fifth wedding anniversary by reaffirming their commitment to one another in front of friends and family, including their kids Carmen, three, Rafael, two, and Leonardo, nine months, at Wolffer Estate Winery on Long Island, New York, on Friday (30.06.17).

As with her original wedding gown, Hilaria turned to designer Amsale Aberra for her dress for the big day, and opted for a champagne-coloured sleeveless number.

The designer said: ''She wanted to be relaxed.''

Hilaria added: ''It's glamorous.''

And the brunette beauty wore her hair loose in a casual style.

Her hairdresser told 'Extra': ''We're going to do more down, looser, softer, more how Hilaria feels comfortable with her hair and her look altogether.''

The 33-year-old presenter revealed ahead of the ceremony that the vow renewal had been Alec's idea.

She said: ''The whole relationship went fast. It was actually Alec's idea.

''Marriage is something you're constantly working on and it's a wonderful thing to celebrate, which we are doing, and it's also a wonderful thing to go, 'Hey, I'm still in this, I'm still doing this, and we met a lot of people since then so we have to include them.''

And Hilaria also admitted she and her 59-year-old husband - who also has a daughter Ireland, 21, with ex-wife Kim Basinger - haven't ruled out having more children.

Asked if they'll have baby number four, she said: ''I don't know, we'll see...

''Not three more babies, maybe one more, not three more.''

Alec revealed earlier this week he wanted to renew the marital vows for ''reassurance''.

He said: ''I need reassurance. I need to know I still got you there. I need to know you're not going anywhere.''

Hilaria added: ''Once you get married, you're done. But it's really good to say, 'Hey I'm still in this.'''