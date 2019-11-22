Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are planning to have more children, after she suffered two devastating miscarriages this year.

Earlier this month Hilaria - who has children kids Carmen, six, Rafael, four, Leonardo, three, and Romeo, 17 months with Alec - revealed she had lost her unborn baby at four months, after previously suffering another loss in April but the pair closer than ever and determined to have another child.

Alec, 61, told Extra: ''We're going to have another one, just not now. It's a question of time. It was a surprise.''

Hilaria, 35, added: ''Physically, I am feeling a lot better. Emotionally, I'm feeling a lot better. Sharing can be hard, but once you share, it feels a little more real and then once it's more real, you can heal... It also made me feel not alone.''

Asked if the loss had brought them closer together, Alec said: ''If we were closer... I would be sewn to her.''

Hilaria added: ''I feel like we started dating again.''

Hilaria also revealed she has spoken to James Van Der Beek's wife Kimberly, who also recently suffered a miscarriage.

She said: ''We connected, and I guess we truly know what's going on for each other. It's been tough. She's very strong and my heart is with what's going on with them.''

Hilaria previously posted on her Instagram Story to thank her fans for their support during this difficult time.

She wrote: ''Today opened and it was not a nightmare...just a sad reality. Thank you for all of your kind and sympathetic words. I didn't know so many tears existed in the body. I'm trying to be present for my grief but understand that life goes on and there is still beauty, even in darkness. (sic)''