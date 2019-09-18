Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their fifth child together.

The couple already have Carmen, six, Rafael, four, Leonardo, three, and Romeo, 16 months, and just five months ago, Hilaria revealed she had tragically miscarried whilst carrying what was set to be her fifth child with the 'Saturday Night Live' star.

But on Wednesday (18.09.19), the 35-year-old health and wellness expert revealed she is now pregnant once again, and although she is battling ''exhaustion and nausea'', she is ''excited'' to be a mother again.

She wrote on social media: ''It is still very early ... but we have learned that there is a little person inside of me. The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy - especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring. We want to share this news as we are excited and don't want to hide the pregnancy.

''These first few months are tough with exhaustion and nausea ... and I don't want to have to pretend that I feel ok. My one request is that the media not send paparazzi to follow me or buy independent paparazzi photos, hence encouraging them. I want to remain peaceful during this very early time in my pregnancy and getting chased around by cameras is not in the doctor's orders (sic)''

Hilaria previously announced she was pregnant earlier this year in a post which said she was ''likely'' to experience a miscarriage, and confirmed the sad news she had lost her baby just days later.

And although she was left devastated by the news, Hilaria has since used her heartbreak to help connect with other women who have been through similar experiences.

She previously wrote on social media: ''I am surrounded by such love and I feel so fortunate. Thank you all for listening, for your support, and for sharing your own personal stories. We are stronger together ... ''