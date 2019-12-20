'Happy Days' legend Henry Winkler has revealed he sends fan mail to his fellow actors to praise them for amazing performances.
Henry Winkler writes fan letters to other actors.
The 'Happy Days' legend - who played Arthur 'Fonzie' Fonzarelli on the classic 1970s sitcom - has revealed that despite being a huge star in his own right, he still likes to send mail to people he admires.
Speaking to daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, he said: ''I think if you see something it is so incredible, if you see a performance like Sam Rockwell as Fosse [in 'Fosse/Verdon'], you have to write a letter.
''If you see Patricia Arquette in 'Escape From Dannemora', you have to write a letter. I write fan letters.''
Meanwhile, earlier this year the 73-year-old actor revealed he once saved a suicidal teenager when he was called by an Illinois state trooper who asked him to intervene in a potentially tragic situation.
Recalling the emotional and tense moment, Henry - who was on the set of 'Happy Days' at the time of the call - explained: ''I said, 'OK, what is your name. OK John, how old are you? You're 17, you're on the ledge, why do you want to jump?' 'I wanna be an actor.' 'OK, you're 17 and you haven't made it yet. Let me ask you a question - do you have a record collection?'
''He said yes, I said, 'OK, before you jump John will you just will them to me? OK, Good. If you get off the ledge, let's talk about acting. Hand the phone... Alright, you're inside now?'
'''I was 27 when I got the Fonz, John. I think you've got 10 good years to keep trying. How 'bout that? Will you do that? OK. Can I get back to rehearsing? Thank you.' ''
The 'Barry' star is still stunned he had the ''nerve'' to take control of the situation.
He added: ''I have not thought about that story in a while. I don't know where I got the nerve to talk to him and I just thought, 'I'm gonna maybe take him in another direction.''
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Holy Moly & The Crackers journeyed down from their hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne to play in Canterbury, where they thought they'd be playing to...
Scott Voss was a pretty well renowned wrestler when he was in college, however he...
Having now seen "Little Nicky," in which Adam Sandler plays the retarded son of Satan,...
A rare kids' flick that engages youthful intellect and heart instead of patting youngsters on...