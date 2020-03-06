House of Holland - Henry Holland's fashion label - has gone into administration.

The 36-year-old fashion designer's company - which he stepped down from earlier this year - has been suffering ''difficult trading pressures'', meaning he has now had to call in the administrators.

Will Wright, a partner at KPMG and the joint administrator, said in a statement: ''House of Holland rose to prominence as a forward-thinking British label, with its signature slogan T-shirts and collaborations with a number of high street brands. However, with apparel experiencing the same difficult trading pressures as others across the U.K. retail market, the company needed to raise additional investment in order for it to continue.''

The administrators are to continue running the company via its website for the time being until more investors are found to secure the brand's future.

Henry announced his departure back in February.

He said in a statement: ''After the most incredible ride, my journey at the helm of House of Holland has come to an end. When I first started this brand, no one could have predicted the success that we would achieve and the fun we would have. I want to thank everyone who has supported me to this point. Most importantly my team who have worked tirelessly throughout. I will forever be indebted to them and the industry for embracing House of Holland and everything we stand for. I have learned so much that will inform my future, and whilst I am sad for the ending of this amazing chapter, I am excited about what the future has in store.''