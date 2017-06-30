Henry Holland is to share his trend-spotting tips.

The 34-year-old fashion designer is the latest to team up with collaborative workspace WeWork, as part of its new season of free events designed to inspire London and its new wave of creative entrepreneurs.

As one of the UK's most iconic fashion designers, Holland will be at WeWork Moorgate on July 19, discussing the art of trend-spotting, alongside media mogul Jamal Edwards, as well as talking about forging a career in the digital media industry.

Holland shot to fame through his 1980s inspired t-shirts which lead him to design a full collection and subsequently his own fashion house called House of Holland.

Since then, he has collaborated with Debenhams and glasswear house Le Specs, fronted by Iggy Azalea, as well as non-fashion brands including a homeware collection for Habitat, and Magnum, for whom he created a dress designed to look like cracked chocolate.

His designs have been worn by the likes of MIA and Nicola Roberts.

Meanwhile, outside the fashion industry, Holland tried his hand at presenting alongside Alexa Chung and Gemma Cairney on a T4 fashion/music series, 'Frock Me', as well as appearing as a judge on Sky Living's 'Styled To Rock', which was produced by Rihanna.

Championing a differing theme each week, the month-long programme of 'TED style' talks will explore food, technology, fashion and media.

Pioneers of the London food scene are coming together to discuss how eating out has become the new rock'n'roll - with a line up including the craft beer success story Camden Town Brewery and street food sensation KERB.

Tickets are free of charge, and guests will be invited to join in the conversation over Mount Gay rum cocktails, snacks and music.

The series is in preparation for the Creator Awards in September - which will see WeWork give away $20 million in prize money to aspiring entrepreneurs around the world.

To RSVP to the free events visit https://www.wework.com/promos/we-the-creators