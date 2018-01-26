British actor Henry Cavill admitted he thought he was going to die while filming an intense helicopter scene in 'Mission: Impossible Fallout'.
The 34-year-old actor stars as Reville Smites in the sixth instalment of the spy franchise - which has been handed the title 'Mission: Impossible Fallout' - and in one particular helicopter sequence, the 'Man of Steel' star saw his life flash before his eyes.
Speaking on 'The Graham Norton Show' on Friday (26.01.17), Cavill said: ''I thought at one point, 'ah this is how I go but at least I will have been killed by Tom Cruise and it will definitely make the papers'.''
Cavill stars alongside Tom Cruise - who is reprising his role as Ethan Hunt - and Rebecca Ferguson.
And the actress has admitted she was ''rather blasé'' about his co-star hanging off a helicopter until it came to shooting the scene.
She said: ''I was rather blasé about Tom hanging off a helicopter but when he actually did the stunt I screamed.
''I had no idea what was going to happen. It was terrifying.''
Ferguson, 34 - who suffers from vertigo - had to jump off a bridge with Cruise on the first day of shooting and has admitted she was ''swearing in Tom's ear'' as they fell.
She said: ''I suffer from vertigo and I really didn't know what I was saying yes to.
''On the first day of shooting I had to jump off a bridge with Tom. All the way down I was just swearing in Tom's ear.
''I was very apologetic after!''
