Henry Cavill thinks he has the best experience to play the next James Bond.
Henry Cavill is convinced he's the perfect person to play the next James Bond because he has so much stunt experience from 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout'.
The 35-year-old actor - who plays CIA assassin August Walker in the action film - auditioned for the role of the suited and booted spy in 2005 but lost out to Daniel Craig, and with his rival expected to bow out of the franchise after the next movie in the series, he's hoping his past movie experience will make him stand out.
Speaking to Yahoo UK, Cavill said: ''I would love to do it of course. I think Bond would be a really fun role. It's British, it's cool. I think that now that I have my 'Mission: Impossible' badge we can do real stunts and really amp it up as well...
''Not to say they weren't doing real stunts I'm just saying it would be fun for me to actually take what I've learnt on this and carry it through to a movie like Bond.
''I'd love to play a Brit. I don't get to play a Brit very often. So yes, I would love the opportunity and if they were to ask I would say yes.''
But, although it's believed Cavill is still in the running for the role, former Bond director Martin Campbell - who worked on 'GoldenEye' and 'Casino Royale' - previously suggested he would be ideal for the role when he got older.
He said: ''Perhaps Henry Cavill was too young for it then, he was 22 at the time we auditioned for 'Casino Royale', but maybe he could still be James Bond in the future.
''After all, Pierce Brosnan did a great screen test only to eventually get the part years later.''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...
Adopting a deliciously groovy vibe, Guy Ritchie turns the iconic 1960s TV spy series into...
Clark Kent is a reporter for the Daily Planet in his everyday life, but a...
America and Russia have never seen eye to eye, but they do have some of...
Napoleon Solo and Illya Kuryakin are American and Russian government agents respectively - and an...
When an alien lifeform crashed to Earth decades ago, no one noticed. When his own...
Throughout the early 1960s, the Cold War was in full swing. Two agents, one from...
Superman gets the Dark Knight treatment, as Christopher Nolan offers a much grittier, more intensely...
The world is facing the biggest global threat that it has ever come across as...