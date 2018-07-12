Henry Cavill has come under fire after he said he's too scared to flirt with women now in case he's called a ''rapist.''
The 35-year-old actor has admitted he's reluctant to approach women these days in case his innocent intentions are misinterpreted and they accuse him of sexual abuse.
Speaking to Australia's GQ magazine, he said: ''There's something wonderful about a man chasing a woman. There's a traditional approach to that, which is nice. I think a woman should be wooed and chased, but maybe I'm old-fashioned for thinking that.
''It's very difficult to do that if there are certain rules in place. Because then it's like: 'Well, I don't want to go up and talk to her, because I'm going to be called a rapist or something'. So you're like, 'Forget it.' But it's way safer than casting myself into the fires of hell, because I'm someone in the public eye, and if I go and flirt with someone, then who knows what's going to happen?''
However, his comments have caused uproar as they come months after the #MeToo movement - a campaign against sexual harassment and assault - was launched.
The 'Superman' star has since issued an apology, claiming he holds women in the ''highest regard'' and he never meant to ''disrespect'' in ''any way, shape or form.''
He said in the statement: ''Having seen the reaction to an article in particular about my feelings on dating and the #metoo movement, I just wanted to apologise for any confusion and misunderstanding that this may have created. Insensitivity was absolutely not my intention. In light of this I would just like to clarify and confirm to all that I have always and will continue to hold women in the highest of regard, no matter the type of relationship whether it be friendship, professional, or a significant other.''
''Never would I intend to disrespect in any way, shape or form. This experience has taught me a valuable lesson as to the context and the nuance of editorial liberties.
''I look forward to clarifying my position in the future towards a subject that it so vitally important and in which I wholeheartedly support.''
