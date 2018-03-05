British actor Henry Cavill has revealed via his Instagram account that he was shocked to find that he was mistakenly listed as dead on the internet.
The 34-year-old actor - who is best known for playing Superman in the DC Extended Universe movies - has taken to his Instagram account to express his bemusement at being listed as dead on Google.
Alongside a screenshot suggesting that Henry died on March 3, the actor wrote: ''When you learn that you died 2 days ago... [sic]''
Henry's latest on-screen role sees him play the part of Reville Smites in 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout'.
And the dark-haired hunk recently admitted that he feared filming the movie would kill him.
He shared: ''I thought at one point, 'Ah, this is how I go but at least I will have been killed by [co-star] Tom Cruise and it will definitely make the papers.'''
The action-packed movie - which is due out later this year - also features actress Rebecca Ferguson, who featured in 'The Greatest Showman' in 2017.
And the actress has admitted she was ''rather blasé'' about Tom - who is reprising his role as Ethan Hunt - hanging off a helicopter until it came to shooting the scene.
She said: ''I was rather blasé about Tom hanging off a helicopter but when he actually did the stunt, I screamed. I had no idea what was going to happen. It was terrifying.''
Rebecca, 34 - who suffers from vertigo - had to jump off a bridge with Tom during the first day of shooting and she admitted she was ''swearing in Tom's ear'' as they fell.
The actress shared: ''I suffer from vertigo and I really didn't know what I was saying yes to.
''On the first day of shooting I had to jump off a bridge with Tom. All the way down I was just swearing in Tom's ear. I was very apologetic after!''
