Henry Cavill relies on an octogenarian to help find happiness.

The 35-year-old actor - who stars alongside Tom Cruise in 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' - has revealed he keeps 50 sets of quotes with him in a bid to guide him towards lifelong happiness.

He shared: ''A friend of mine sent me this text a long time ago and it stuck with me ever since. It's 50 points and it's advice from an 80-year-old and I try and read through these 50 points every day.

''Especially on bad days it really helps, because it does bring things into perspective a lot.''

Henry then revealed some of the specific advice he's been leaning on in recent times.

Speaking on 'Good Morning America', the actor said: ''Choose your life's mate carefully. From this one decision will come 90 percent of all your happiness or misery.''

Another piece of advice reads: ''Never waste an opportunity to tell somebody you love them.''

Despite this, Henry subsequently admitted he isn't sure where exactly his friend got the quotes from.

In fact, he conceded it could just be the case that his pal has ''made it up''.

Meanwhile, Henry recently claimed he's the perfect person to play the next James Bond because he has so much stunt experience from 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout'.

The actor auditioned for the role of the spy in 2005, but he's now hoping his experience will help him to stand out.

He said: ''I would love to do it of course. I think Bond would be a really fun role. It's British, it's cool. I think that now that I have my 'Mission: Impossible' badge we can do real stunts and really amp it up as well...

''Not to say they weren't doing real stunts I'm just saying it would be fun for me to actually take what I've learnt on this and carry it through to a movie like Bond.

''I'd love to play a Brit. I don't get to play a Brit very often. So yes, I would love the opportunity and if they were to ask I would say yes.''