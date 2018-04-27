Henry Cavill already has a storyline in mind for 'Man of Steel 2'.

The 34-year-old actor starred as Superman in 2013's 'Man of Steel' and Henry has revealed he's already held conversations with people at DC about a possible follow-up movie.

He told Collider: ''I'm having a lot of conversations, behind-the-scenes, with certain people and we will hopefully be having conversations with other people who are also behind-the-scenes to make things start happening.

''It is very much in my desire to do a 'Man of Steel 2', a direct sequel to 'Man of Steel', and there is a whole bunch of Superman story that I want to tell.

''There is a whole style of Superman's character that I'm very keen to tell and I'm looking forward to the opportunity.''

Since starring in 'Man of Steel', Henry has reprised the role for 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 'Justice League'.

And the hunky star previously admitted that playing Superman is bigger than any of his previous roles.

Asked if he was intimated by the responsibility, Henry explained: ''I don't think there's an intimidation to it as such.

''Certainly if I really thought about it and concentrated, there's been a couple of phases where people have said, they've been explaining to me all the Superman cookies and the ice creams and I saw organic kryptonite next to organic corn sign on the way down here.

''There was a second where I went, 'Wow, this is massive.' You gotta ignore that and not let it get to you, otherwise you'll be focusing so much on the pressure as opposed to actually dealing with the important thing, which is doing justice to the character.''