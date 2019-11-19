'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' star Henry Cavill admits he still gets ''terrified'' going to auditions.
Henry Cavill still gets ''terrified'' going to auditions.
The 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' star may have had a number of coveted Hollywood roles but he admits he still gets worried ahead of his try outs.
He said: ''It's terrifying going into auditions. You put your hand into a dark hole and just hope that something comes out. It's not like being fast or strong, or being good at football. Sometimes the acting is just bad.''
However, there was one role the 36-year-old actor missed out on - the part of James Bond.
Speaking about that audition, he added: ''I probably could have prepared better. I remember the director, Martin Campbell, saying, 'Looking a little chubby there, Henry.' I didn't know how to train or diet.
''And I'm glad Martin said something, because I respond well to truth. It helps me get better ... I wasn't ecstatic about not getting these things but I was so used to disappointment from the acting business, and also from boarding school. 'No, you're not good enough' - that wasn't anything new to me.''
Henry's breakout role was in 2011 and he admits it was very ''emotionally taxing'' getting the right physique.
Speaking about his work in 'Immortals', he shared: ''It was my first experience working on a movie and having my shirt off for most of the damn time. It's very emotionally taxing. When you add the lack of food and the pressure on top of that, it's tough.''
Henry loves working out and always gives himself a pat on the back when he's achieved the body he wants.
He told Men's Health magazine: ''I know what it feels like to go from out of shape to in shape and [afterward] I'll look at myself like, 'Man, well done.' It's not like I'm a golden god - I'm just proud of what I achieved. And then you can take your clothes off in front of your significant other, and they're like, 'Goddamn, you look great!' Like, 'Yes! I'm making other people happy.'''
