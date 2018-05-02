Henry Cavill has hinted he wants Superman to face off against DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON's Black Adam.

The 34-year-old actor - who made his debut as the iconic character in 2013's 'Man of Steel' - has opened up about the possibility of Black Adam appearing on screen alongside Superman.

He told MTV: ''There's a lot of things spinning around in the universe right now with that. Obviously if Black Adam does become a character officially, he will play him...

''I'm pretty sure it'll be a Shazam/Black Adam thing first. If it does happen, it would make sense that way. But you never know, maybe there will be a Superman movie and Shazam will come and help.''

Henry's hint comes shortly after Dwayne, 46, revealed he hopes his 'Black Adam' movie will be released in 2019.

The wrestler-turned-actor is set to appear as the villain in the upcoming DC movie and, after multiple delays to the project, Dwayne confirmed in April that significant progress is now finally being made.

He shared: ''The script came in, it's great, we're working on it. If things come together in the way we anticipate them coming together, that feels like a 2019 movie.''

DC movies have often been overshadowed by those of Marvel, which is responsible for money-spinning franchises like 'Iron Man' and 'Thor'.

Despite this, Dwayne is confident that DC knows what it is doing.

He explained: ''Marvel is doing such an incredible job of universe building ... and DC is doing a great job finding the footing and tone of their movies.''