Henry Cavill has hinted at a 'Man of Steel' sequel, suggesting that it would be ''awesome'' to make it.
Henry Cavill has hinted that there could be a 'Man of Steel' sequel.
The actor made his debut as Superman in the 2013 film but an official sequel is yet to be made, despite the fact that Henry has played the Last Son of Kypton in 'Batman v Superman; Dawn of Justice' and 'Justice League'.
Henry admits it would be ''awesome'' to make a follow-up to 'Man of Steel' and he certainly feels as though he isn't finished with the DC Comics character.
In an interview with Fox 5's Kevin McCarthy, Henry was asked about the movement to see the Zack Snyder cut of 'Justice League', but he admitted he would rather focus on the future of Superman.
He said: ''I'm always interested to see how that stuff turns out but that is very much a chapter of my past, I would rather talk about what is going to happen in the future. The future of Superman, how I can express that character from the comic books, which ties in nicely to 'Man of Steel'. 'Man of Steel', I really like that movie, and I'd like to be able to tell the story where it was left at that point.''
The 36-year-old actor remained tight-lipped when pressed if the sequel would actually happen.
Henry said: ''I can tell you nothing unfortunately. It would indeed be awesome.''
Henry recently revealed that he doesn't want to give up playing Superman and believes that he still has ''a lot'' to give to the role and there is a wealth of interesting material to mine from the comic books.
He said: ''I'm not just going to sit in quietly in the dark as all this stuff is going on. I've not given up the role. There's a lot I have to give to Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into.
''I want to reflect the comic books. That's important to me. There's a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You'll see.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...
Adopting a deliciously groovy vibe, Guy Ritchie turns the iconic 1960s TV spy series into...
Clark Kent is a reporter for the Daily Planet in his everyday life, but a...
America and Russia have never seen eye to eye, but they do have some of...
Napoleon Solo and Illya Kuryakin are American and Russian government agents respectively - and an...
When an alien lifeform crashed to Earth decades ago, no one noticed. When his own...
Throughout the early 1960s, the Cold War was in full swing. Two agents, one from...
Superman gets the Dark Knight treatment, as Christopher Nolan offers a much grittier, more intensely...
The world is facing the biggest global threat that it has ever come across as...