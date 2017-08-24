Henry Cavill has praised his girlfriend for inspiring him.

The 'Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice' star paid tribute to his other half Lucy Cork for never letting her experiences define her and learning from her mistakes.

Captioning a video of his girlfriend, he wrote: ''We've all been hurt, we've all got it wrong, trusted the wrong person, made the wrong bet, turned the wrong way, made THAT mistake. What we've experienced is important, it defines us.

''But what is more important, and often forgotten, is that we decide how it defines us. The experience, decision or moment itself does not. Others will almost always try and define you by past transgressions more quickly than your past successes.

''I've made mistakes, I've been someone I'm not proud of plenty of times. I've fallen down. I've loved the wrong person. I've failed. I've been hurt. I've hurt. That's life! In life we are going to get it wrong ... alot. What I've tried to do and still try to do each time though is recognise those mistakes and mould them to my advantage. Make them a way to better myself.''

And the 34-year-old actor praised ''his Lucy'' for being ''one of the best stunt women in the world''.

He added: ''We've all had a bad experience thanks to someone else. Don't let that bad experience decide how and who you are ...

''Use that experience! Run with it. Take the sum of your past and make it your tool to approach the future with. Move forward and love the experiences you have, use them to define you and make you the best version of yourself that is humanely possible ...

''This is my Lucy. She is one of the best stunt women in the world. She has defined herself. She continues to define herself. She grows, everyday. She is Lucy Cork because she says so.''