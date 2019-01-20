Henry Cavill and Alec Baldwin could be set to return to the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise.

The 35-year-old actor and Alec, 60, both starred alongside Tom Cruise in last year's 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout', and after it was recently confirmed that director Christopher McQuarrie will return to the film series, it's been speculated that Henry and Alec could also reprise their roles.

Christopher is ''said to be considering'' calling on Henry and Alec for a sequel to 'Fallout' - although they would only feature in flashback moments, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The filmmaker was recently asked by a fan on Twitter about rumours surrounding the franchise, and he replied by suggesting that anything is possible.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''I could do a lot of thing. I could eat pizza until I explode. It doesn't mean I'll actually do it.

''I'll choose a course and go where Mission takes me. That's the only plan there's ever been.#MissionImpossible (sic)''

Meanwhile, Henry - who played a CIA assassin in 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' - previously admitted he relished working with Christopher.

Talking about the evolution of his character, Henry shared: ''It's difficult for me to quantify how much the character changed, aside from saying a lot. The whole process was an evolution and an improvement upon yesterday's work.

''That was one of my favourite things about working with McQ. The script was very much alive and he was constantly, day and night, improving every aspect of it.''