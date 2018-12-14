Jason Momoa has claimed his pal Henry Cavill is ''absolutely not'' done playing Superman, admitting he ''loves the character''.
Henry Cavill is ''absolutely not'' finished playing Superman.
That's according to his pal and 'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa, who has claimed the 35-year-old actor isn't hanging up his cape just yet because he ''loves the character''.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he said: ''I just talked to Henry, he's absolutely not [done playing Superman].
''He loves the character. He's not. 100 percent.
''It's absolutely [not going to happen].''
Momoa's comments come after reports in September suggested Cavill might be departing the role - which he has played in movies 'Man of Steel', 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 'Justice League' - after Warner Bros. and his representatives reportedly fell out over his cameo in forthcoming sci-fi film 'Shazam!'.
A source said at the time: ''There's a recognition that some parts of the previous movies didn't work ... Superman is like James Bond, and after a certain run you have to look at new actors.''
However, a statement from Warner Bros. tried to play down any final decisions made about Cavill's future as the superhero.
They said: ''While no decisions have been made regarding any upcoming Superman films, we've always had great respect for and a great relationship with Henry Cavill, and that remains unchanged.''
Cavill then posted a bizarre Instagram video in response to the reports.
In a brief video clip, the actor - who is seen sporting a T-shirt that reads 'Krypton Lifting Team' - was seen holding up a Superman figurine as 'The Blue Danube' plays in the background.
He captioned the video: ''Today was exciting #Superman (sic)''
Cavill revealed earlier this year he had a storyline in mind for 'Man of Steel 2' and had held talks with the studio about a follow-up movie.
He said: ''I'm having a lot of conversations, behind the scenes, with certain people and we will hopefully be having conversations with other people who are also behind the scenes to make things start happening.
''It is very much in my desire to do a 'Man of Steel 2', a direct sequel to 'Man of Steel', and there is a whole bunch of Superman story that I want to tell. There is a whole style of Superman's character that I'm very keen to tell and I'm looking forward to the opportunity.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...
Adopting a deliciously groovy vibe, Guy Ritchie turns the iconic 1960s TV spy series into...
Clark Kent is a reporter for the Daily Planet in his everyday life, but a...
America and Russia have never seen eye to eye, but they do have some of...
Napoleon Solo and Illya Kuryakin are American and Russian government agents respectively - and an...
When an alien lifeform crashed to Earth decades ago, no one noticed. When his own...
Throughout the early 1960s, the Cold War was in full swing. Two agents, one from...
Superman gets the Dark Knight treatment, as Christopher Nolan offers a much grittier, more intensely...
The world is facing the biggest global threat that it has ever come across as...