Henry Cavill is ''absolutely not'' finished playing Superman.

That's according to his pal and 'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa, who has claimed the 35-year-old actor isn't hanging up his cape just yet because he ''loves the character''.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he said: ''I just talked to Henry, he's absolutely not [done playing Superman].

''He loves the character. He's not. 100 percent.

''It's absolutely [not going to happen].''

Momoa's comments come after reports in September suggested Cavill might be departing the role - which he has played in movies 'Man of Steel', 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 'Justice League' - after Warner Bros. and his representatives reportedly fell out over his cameo in forthcoming sci-fi film 'Shazam!'.

A source said at the time: ''There's a recognition that some parts of the previous movies didn't work ... Superman is like James Bond, and after a certain run you have to look at new actors.''

However, a statement from Warner Bros. tried to play down any final decisions made about Cavill's future as the superhero.

They said: ''While no decisions have been made regarding any upcoming Superman films, we've always had great respect for and a great relationship with Henry Cavill, and that remains unchanged.''

Cavill then posted a bizarre Instagram video in response to the reports.

In a brief video clip, the actor - who is seen sporting a T-shirt that reads 'Krypton Lifting Team' - was seen holding up a Superman figurine as 'The Blue Danube' plays in the background.

He captioned the video: ''Today was exciting #Superman (sic)''

Cavill revealed earlier this year he had a storyline in mind for 'Man of Steel 2' and had held talks with the studio about a follow-up movie.

He said: ''I'm having a lot of conversations, behind the scenes, with certain people and we will hopefully be having conversations with other people who are also behind the scenes to make things start happening.

''It is very much in my desire to do a 'Man of Steel 2', a direct sequel to 'Man of Steel', and there is a whole bunch of Superman story that I want to tell. There is a whole style of Superman's character that I'm very keen to tell and I'm looking forward to the opportunity.''