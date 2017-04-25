Helena Christensen wears a face mask ''all day'' to get youthful looking skin.

The 48-year-old Danish fashion model has revealed the key to her flawless complexion is to get ''enough'' sleep, drink water, and to wear numerous hydrating skin mask as often as possible, and the star will happily apply the beauty product at home or on the plane when she is travelling.

Speaking about her beauty hacks to Hello! magazine, the brunette beauty said: ''Get enough sleep - that is the number one. It's a cliché, but it's true. And I don't drink enough water, so I am always trying to force myself. What else can you do?

''Masks - I love masks. I will wear them all day, go from one to another and let them hydrate my skin if I am at home working, but especially if I am on a plane. I do not even know what happens to your skin up there. When you are about to land and your water bottle is crunched up, I mean that is literally what is happening to your intestines - horrible.''

And the style icon - who has starred in campaigns for luxury designer brands including Sonia Rykiel, Versace, Lanvin and Revlon - has admitted she carried out an intense beauty routine because she loves nothing more than having ''glowing skin''.

She explained: ''I love glowing skin and long, beachy hair.''

Meanwhile, Helena - who has 17-year-old son Mingus, 16, with her former partner Norman Reedus - has revealed as soon as the sun comes out she is instantly in a 1950s swim suit and in the water.

She said: ''A 1950s-cut bathing suit. As soon as it is warm enough, I would be in the water all day if I could. I prefer a one-piece to a bikini.''