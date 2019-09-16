Helena Christensen is excited to see the Michael Hutchence documentary.

The 50-year-old supermodel only agreed to take part in the new project about the late INXS frontman, who she dated between 1992 and 1995, because the director Richard Lowenstein had been one of Michael's closest friends and she says the documentary will show him in a ''profound and loving way''.

She said: ''I have yet to see it. I know it'll be very special. Friends of mine say it really shows him in a profound and beautiful way. Michael had a very open mind, a curiosity about life. He was so excited about the things around him. He was a very kind, mellow and loving man.''

Michael was found dead in his hotel room in Sydney in 1997, with the cause of death reported as suicide by hanging.

Meanwhile, Helena revealed she refuses to discuss her age in interviews because she believes ''we're setting ourselves back'' if women become too obsessed with age and she said men don't care about it at all.

She told The Mail On Sunday's You magazine: ''First of all, I don't want to talk about age in any interview, because that's what always happens to women, and even with the slightest mention of it we put ourselves in a situation where it actually is about that. So I'd prefer it if we just forgot about that question, because I'm trying to make it [not talking about age] a conscious thing for every interview and every article about any woman, in the same way that nobody gives a s**t about a man's [age]. If we talk about it and if you write about it, then we're setting ourselves back.

''Because it's always women who ask about it. Men never do, because men don't really care, but a female editor, journalist or writer will mention it. So in a strange way we are not helping ourselves. Men don't really give a s**t.''