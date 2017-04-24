Helena Christensen has described her style as ''strange, messy and colourful''.

The 48-year-old Danish model has admitted she enjoys ''mixing and matching'' her garments and will often pair ''contemporary pieces'' with vintage items, although she is aware sometimes the outfit doesn't ''really go''.

Speaking about her wardrobe choices, the brunette beauty said: ''I love vintage clothes and that is probably what's most characteristic about my style. Mixing and matching contemporary pieces from designers I love but also mixing in vintage pieces. I like it when things don't really go together. My style is strange, messy and colourful. I love prints and the history of fashion.''

However, the former Victoria's Secret Angel would love to constantly wear a ''really old, soft sweatshirt and woolly pants'' or a jumpsuit, which she has likened to a blanket, more often if she could.

She explained ''If it was up to me, a really old, soft sweatshirt and woolly pants. I actually have a jumpsuit that is literally like a blanket.''

Helena - who was crowned Miss Universe in Denmark in 1986 - has admitted she is more experimental with her ensembles because she doesn't ''really care'' about what is on trend.

She explained: ''Probably a lot of people will say that [she takes risks]. But I am like, 'Ooh, this is great, it looks really weird - I love it!' I don't really care so much about trends or what's in fashion. It's weird because I am in the business, but it's just gone right over my head. High street fashion is better quality now - there are some incredible pieces if you spend time looking.''

And the style icon has hinted her essential accessories is a second-hand handbag and a ''good'' pair of shoes.

She told Hello! magazine: ''Accessories are great: earrings, a cool little bag - which in my case is usually second hand - and a good pair of shoes.''