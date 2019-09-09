Helena Bonham Carter got the late Princess Margaret's ''blessing'' through a medium before playing her in 'The Crown'.
Helena Bonham Carter got the late Princess Margaret's ''blessing'' through a medium before playing her in 'The Crown'.
The 53-year-old actress got in touch with a medium when she was offered the role of Princess Margaret in the Netflix royal drama, as she wanted to get the approval of the late royal - who passed away in 2002 at the age of 71 - before accepting the part.
Helena met Margaret - who is Queen Elizabeth II's sister - in person at a movie premiere when the actress was still a ''fledgling movie star'', and felt it was ''especially important'' to get her blessing.
A TV insider told The Sun newspaper: ''Helena was just a fledgling movie star when they met at a royal movie premiere and the fact she made such an impact on her made it especially important to get her blessing.
''But she got much more, including little acting tips, such as using her cigarette and cigarette holder to express herself in The Crown, just as she did in real life.
''She even passed on her advice to cast and crew on set whenever there was a query regarding the princess. Helena would reassure them: 'Margaret says that's all right.' ''
Previously, it was revealed Helena had received acting tips from Margaret, because she believed the key to ''perfecting the role'' was to ''constantly contact'' the royal.
Another insider said last year: ''Although many of us might feel like laughing at what Helena is doing, it's actually a reflection of how seriously she's taking the part.
''As someone who has a very strong spiritual side, she firmly believes that she is getting tips directly from Princess Margaret.
''And she's convinced the best way of perfecting the role is by constantly consulting the royal, through the psychic, as filming of the series advances.''
Fans of 'The Crown' will get to witness Helena bring Margaret to life on screen opposite Olivia Coleman as Queen Elizabeth when the show airs its third series in November.
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
This much more light-hearted sequel reinvigorates the franchise after Disney's quirky but murky 2010 reboot...
As Alice is once again taken into the magical and mysterious world that she's somehow...
Alice once again returns to Wonderland and meets a lot of familiar faces. This time...
Based on real events a century ago that still resonate loudly today, this movie takes...
Throughout the late 19th Century and early 20th Century, a secret war took place on...
The thing that makes this Disney live-action remake so wonderful is the same thing that...
Cinderella is an uncommonly kind young woman, overcome with the loss of her dear father....
Following her mother's death, Cinderella was faced with a lonely existence while her beloved father...
As he did in Amelie, French filmmaker Jean-Pierre Jeunet tells a simple fable with witty...
Everyone is familiar with the classic fairy tale of Cinderella. Cinderella lives a mundane life...
T.S. Spivet is a child prodigy fascinated with the world of cartography and invention and...
Everything about this film screams excess, from the ludicrous two-and-a-half hour running time to the...
John Reid is a Texas ranger; law-abiding and glad to ride alongside his brother, following...
Starting at full-emotion and never wavering for a moment, this huge movie adaptation of the...