Helena Bonham Carter is tipped to play the villain in the new James Bond movie.

Producers of the spy thriller - currently known under the working title of 'Bond 25' - are keen to sign the 'Harry Potter' actress up to star opposite Daniel Craig in his fifth and final appearance as 007.

But Bonham Carter, 52, is not in line to be a Bond Girl, as movie bosses want her to play the film's main villain.

An insider told The Daily Mirror newspaper: ''Everyone thinks Angelina Jolie is going to get the part but bosses want Helena more. At the moment they are just finalising the cast.''

Jolie, 42, starred with Craig, 50, in 'Lara Croft: Tomb Raider' in 2001.

Bonham Carter has recently been signed up to play Princess Margaret in the next series of Netflix historical drama 'The Crown', which is a big filming commitment.

Danny Boyle has been confirmed to direct the new Bond movie, which will be released in October 2019.

EON Productions' Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli told Deadline: ''We are delighted to announce that the exceptionally talented Danny Boyle will be directing Daniel Craig in his fifth outing as James Bond in the 25th instalment of the franchise.

''We will begin shooting Bond 25 at Pinewood Studios in December with our partners at MGM and thrilled that Universal will be our international distributor.''

Production on the movie, which will land in the US on November 8, 2019, is due to begin on December 3.

Ben Whishaw - who plays Q in the franchise - recently admitted he was delighted to hear Boyle had signed up to helm the next movie.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, Whishaw explained: ''I just think it's really exciting to have Danny Boyle on board for Bond. I was thrilled when I read that he was going to be doing it, I can't think of a better or more exciting fit for Daniel [Craig] and the direction he's taken the character of Bond.

''I'm just really excited to work with him, I've been such a big fan. It seems weird to talk about it because I've not had a conversation with him but it's exciting.''