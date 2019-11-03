According to Helena Bonham Carter, ''things have changed'' for women in Hollywood.
Helena Bonham Carter thinks ''things have changed'' for women in Hollywood.
The 53-year-old actress continues to be offered desirable job opportunities in the movie business - and she believes it proves that attitudes are slowly changing within the industry.
She reflected: ''Things have changed. We're allowed to age. The #MeToo movement has happened on screen as well as off.
''When I was younger, the parts I was offered were so boring because you were always the girlfriend, you were always described in terms of what you looked like and you had to have 7ft-long legs.''
Despite this, Helena - who has kids Billy, 16, and Nell, 11 - is now considering slowing down.
The acclaimed actress - who has starred in hits such as 'Fight Club' and 'Les Miserables' - told the Sunday Times newspaper: ''I'll only go to work if I really want to because it so excludes living. I nearly missed [Billy and Nell's] childhoods.
''I'm pretty good at balancing, but let's say I've only got five more years of them living at home, so I want to be around. And my mum, I don't know how long she's going to be around.''
Helena also admitted her attitude towards her career has evolved over the years.
She said: ''There's so much of life to be lived. When I was younger, if I didn't have a job I didn't know who I was. Now I certainly know who I am.''
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
This much more light-hearted sequel reinvigorates the franchise after Disney's quirky but murky 2010 reboot...
As Alice is once again taken into the magical and mysterious world that she's somehow...
Alice once again returns to Wonderland and meets a lot of familiar faces. This time...
Based on real events a century ago that still resonate loudly today, this movie takes...
Throughout the late 19th Century and early 20th Century, a secret war took place on...
The thing that makes this Disney live-action remake so wonderful is the same thing that...
Cinderella is an uncommonly kind young woman, overcome with the loss of her dear father....
Following her mother's death, Cinderella was faced with a lonely existence while her beloved father...
As he did in Amelie, French filmmaker Jean-Pierre Jeunet tells a simple fable with witty...
Everyone is familiar with the classic fairy tale of Cinderella. Cinderella lives a mundane life...
T.S. Spivet is a child prodigy fascinated with the world of cartography and invention and...
Everything about this film screams excess, from the ludicrous two-and-a-half hour running time to the...
John Reid is a Texas ranger; law-abiding and glad to ride alongside his brother, following...
Starting at full-emotion and never wavering for a moment, this huge movie adaptation of the...