Helena Bonham Carter is excited about starting work on 'The Crown', but also ''completely terrified''.
Helena Bonham Carter is ''completely terrified'' of working on 'The Crown'.
The 52-year-old actress is set to take over from Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret in the upcoming third season of the Netflix drama and she admitted she and her co-stars Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies - who will replace Claire Foy and Matt Smith as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip - are feeling the pressure of joining such a successful series and having to make the parts their own.
She told Variety: ''I've definitely started prepping. It's exciting.
''We start in a few weeks, and I think we're all -- we're completely terrified.
''I think also because the first two seasons were such a success, we have the onus of inheriting the responsibility of doing justice to all these genuinely famous people, and then on top of it, inheriting them from this previous generation of actors who've done such good jobs.''
Though Helena admits she doesn't look anything like either Vanessa or Margaret - who died in 2002 aged 71 - she doesn't think that's important so long as she can capture the ''essence'' of the princess.
She said: ''None of us look at all like our previous generation.
''We don't actually look like our real people either. I don't look like Margaret. I don't think Olivia looks particularly like the Queen, but it's interesting. We just have to try and create some sort of essence.
''The good thing is that all the characters are so multifaceted, so we will probably capture different bits.''
Season three of 'The Crown' will begin filming in the UK later this summer.
'The Now Now' will be released on June 29th, and two new teaser tracks have appeared - 'Humility' and 'Lake Zurich'.
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
65 year old Goldblum has signed a deal with Decca to release a jazz piano album by the end of the year.
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
This much more light-hearted sequel reinvigorates the franchise after Disney's quirky but murky 2010 reboot...
As Alice is once again taken into the magical and mysterious world that she's somehow...
Alice once again returns to Wonderland and meets a lot of familiar faces. This time...
Based on real events a century ago that still resonate loudly today, this movie takes...
Throughout the late 19th Century and early 20th Century, a secret war took place on...
The thing that makes this Disney live-action remake so wonderful is the same thing that...
Cinderella is an uncommonly kind young woman, overcome with the loss of her dear father....
Following her mother's death, Cinderella was faced with a lonely existence while her beloved father...
As he did in Amelie, French filmmaker Jean-Pierre Jeunet tells a simple fable with witty...
Everyone is familiar with the classic fairy tale of Cinderella. Cinderella lives a mundane life...
T.S. Spivet is a child prodigy fascinated with the world of cartography and invention and...
Everything about this film screams excess, from the ludicrous two-and-a-half hour running time to the...
John Reid is a Texas ranger; law-abiding and glad to ride alongside his brother, following...
Starting at full-emotion and never wavering for a moment, this huge movie adaptation of the...