Helena Bonham Carter is thrilled the female-led 'Ocean's' movie has beaten the male equivalent at the box office.

The 52-year-old actress appears alongside a star-studded cast in the new crime movie, which is a spin-off of Steven Soderbergh's 'Ocean's' trilogy, and Helena is delighted that her film has been so warmly received by fans.

Speaking at the London premiere of 'Ocean's 8' in Leicester Square on Wednesday (13.06.18), Helena shared: ''Usually you go into an audience and people are being super critical, and the people go like, 'No!' They want to be taken on a ride.''

'Ocean's 8' made more money than the male-led movies on its opening weekend.

But while Helena is proud of the success of her own film, she also appreciates that the 'Ocean's' trilogy has laid a platform.

She told MailOnline: ''At this point, we now that it has made more money than the men's ones on the weekend, so that's amazing. We owe it to the men's ones because they set the whole story up in the first place. But nevertheless, we beat them!''

Meanwhile, Anne Hathaway - who stars in the movie alongside Helena - recently hailed her A-list castmates, saying they ''genuinely love each other''.

The Oscar-winning actress appears in the new film with the likes of Awkwafina, Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson and Rihanna, and she revealed they quickly developed a close bond.

She explained: ''We were all collaborating - all the time, now, we're friends. We genuinely love each other and we're so there for each other. It's a beautiful thing.''