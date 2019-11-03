Acclaimed actress Helena Bonham Carter has claimed it's ''more fun'' to date an older woman.
The 53-year-old actress - who has kids Billy, 16, and Nell, 11, with filmmaker Tim Burton - is currently dating 32-year-old writer Rye Dag Holmboe, and she doesn't have any concerns about their age gap.
She said: ''Everybody ages at a different rate. My boyfriend is unbelievably mature. He's an old soul in a young body, what more could I want?
''People are slightly frightened of older women, but he isn't. Women can be very powerful when they're older.
''Why can't we be sexually and romantically attractive just when our eggs are expired? Actually it's much more fun because we're so freed of the terror, there is no consequence, it's all just for fun.''
Helena also revealed her boyfriend has already forged a healthy relationship with her children.
She told the Sunday Times newspaper: ''The person who's being introduced, they've got to do the work too.
''It won't work unless the other person realises he's got to have different, separate relationships with the children as well.
''One thing about my boyfriend, he's always thought he mustn't represent a loss to my children, they mustn't think his presence means they're going to lose their mum on some level. He's tried to forge - and very successfully - his own relationship with them and not be another father.
''They don't need another father. Tim is such a one-off - and actually Rye is such a one-off.
''That's the rich thing about divorce, it doesn't have to be catastrophic because as long as they know they're loved and they've got an essential sense of self, a lot about life is trying to deal with lots of people.''
