Dame Helen Mirren will be honoured at the 45th annual Chaplin Award Gala in recognition of her incredible career which has spanned six decades.

The British actress has delighted movie-goers with a range of iconic roles in films such as 'The Queen', 'RED', 'Calendar Girls' and 'Collateral Beauty' and on the small screen, with her most memorable part being Detective Chief Inspector Jane Tennison in 'Prime Suspect'.

And now the Film Society of Lincoln Center has announced she will receive the prestigious prize on April 30, 2018.

The society's board chairman Ann Tenenbaum said: ''It is an honour and a pleasure for us to present Helen Mirren with our 45th Chaplin Award. From housemaid to Queen and everything in between, Ms. Mirren has delivered masterful performances of complex characters, upending stereotype after stereotype along the way.''

The society's prestigious award was first given to Charlie Chaplin in 1972, and named in honour of the silent movie star ever since.

Lesli Klainberg, the executive director of the Film Society of Lincoln Center, added: ''Ever since her debut in Michael Powell's Age of Consent in 1969, Helen Mirren has been lighting up screens with one finely crafted performance after another.

''She has shown her exquisite range and proven her commitment to excellence and the art of cinema. The Film Society is honoured to present the 45th Chaplin Gala Award to Helen Mirren.''

The 72-year-old actress follows in a long line of legends who have been recipients of the accolade, with previous winners including Alfred Hitchcock, Laurence Olivier, Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and last year's honouree Robert De Niro.