The Shawshank Redemption actor was honoured with the Career Achievement prize at the AARP ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, and Mirren made sure it was an event to remember for her longtime pal by greeting him with a kiss on the lips.

The public display of affection prompted Morgan to profess his love for the British acting icon, who is married to director Taylor Hackford.

"I want the world to know that I'm in love with Helen Mirren," he declared. "I've been for some years now."

"Taylor Hackford knows it and I'm still alive!" the 79-year-old joked.

Morgan then turned serious as he shared the lessons learned throughout his journey through Hollywood.

"I've learned a lot on this journey," he said. "I've learned that with all the advantages of being a grown-up comes responsibility. Responsibility to be true to yourself, responsibility to honour those who came before you, responsibility to leave the world a better place when you go."

"(It's a) scary challenge because these are troubling and uncertain times," Morgan added of the current political climate under the leadership of controversial new President Donald Trump. "But I'm confident that we can get through whatever the next few years can bring."

The Movies For Grownups Awards celebrates stars over the age of 50 and movies which "appeal to audiences with a grownup state of mind".

Other winners, which were announced in early January (17), included real-life drama Loving (Best Picture), 20th Century Women's Annette Bening (Best Actress), and Fences stars Denzel Washington and Viola Davis, who claimed the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress titles, respectively.

Jeff Bridges collected the Best Supporting Actor accolade for Hell or High Water, while Manchester by the Sea's Kenneth Lonergan was named Best Director and Best Screenwriter.