Helen Mirren enjoyed a smooch with Morgan Freeman on Monday (06Feb17) as she saluted her Red co-star at the 2017 Movies For Grownups Awards.
The Shawshank Redemption actor was honoured with the Career Achievement prize at the AARP ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, and Mirren made sure it was an event to remember for her longtime pal by greeting him with a kiss on the lips.
The public display of affection prompted Morgan to profess his love for the British acting icon, who is married to director Taylor Hackford.
"I want the world to know that I'm in love with Helen Mirren," he declared. "I've been for some years now."
"Taylor Hackford knows it and I'm still alive!" the 79-year-old joked.
Morgan then turned serious as he shared the lessons learned throughout his journey through Hollywood.
"I've learned a lot on this journey," he said. "I've learned that with all the advantages of being a grown-up comes responsibility. Responsibility to be true to yourself, responsibility to honour those who came before you, responsibility to leave the world a better place when you go."
"(It's a) scary challenge because these are troubling and uncertain times," Morgan added of the current political climate under the leadership of controversial new President Donald Trump. "But I'm confident that we can get through whatever the next few years can bring."
The Movies For Grownups Awards celebrates stars over the age of 50 and movies which "appeal to audiences with a grownup state of mind".
Other winners, which were announced in early January (17), included real-life drama Loving (Best Picture), 20th Century Women's Annette Bening (Best Actress), and Fences stars Denzel Washington and Viola Davis, who claimed the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress titles, respectively.
Jeff Bridges collected the Best Supporting Actor accolade for Hell or High Water, while Manchester by the Sea's Kenneth Lonergan was named Best Director and Best Screenwriter.
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
If you thought things had cooled down for the 'Fast and Furious' team in the...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
Almost forensic in its approach, this smart thriller explores a drone strike from a variety...
An entertaining film about sobering true events, this is the story of notorious screenwriter Dalton...
Drones are now one of the most effective weapons the military have when fighting in...
'Dalton Trumbo had gone from novelist to a successful career as a Hollywood screenwriter which...
This fascinating true story is strong enough to hold up against the formulaic Hollywood treatment,...
When the Nazis took over Vienna prior to the Second World War, they stole countless,...
A relentlessly smiley-glowy tone threatens to undo this film at every turn, but it's just...
Talking about upcoming restaurent drama 'The Hundred Foot Journey', producers Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey,...