Dame Helen Mirren is happy to be 73 and would not swap being younger because she is enjoying the latter years of her life.
Dame Helen Mirren is enjoying getting old and is not nostalgic for her youth at all.
The 73-year-old actress wants to live her life to the full and has no interest in going back to relive her earlier decades.
Speaking to the new issue of Grazia magazine, she said: ''I don't want to die young, so I'm going to get old. To stay engaged in life, stay curious, to stay with a sense of learning, constantly - those are the things that, if you like, stay young ... When you hit each age, you have new things you don't want to let go of.
''If someone said they would wave a magic wand and you could be 30 again, but you have to be 30 as you were when you were 30? You can't have all the stuff you e got now? Well, you'd say no. when you really think about it you'd go, 'No, actually, I want to be who I am.''
Helen is one of the faces of L'Oreal Paris and praised the brand for offering a ''diverse, realistic representation'' of people.
She said: ''it's extremely annoying to women of my generation to have beauty products sold on a 15-yeae-old face ... All of these fences have slowly broken down. And I think what L'Oréal have done is they have truly embraced it.
''They've incorporated different ages and genders, they've incorporated race, they've incorporated disabilities.
''A diverse, realistic representation of people - an authentic selection of who we all are. It's why I'm proud to be an ambassador.''
But the 'Red' actress isn't a fan of the term ''beauty'' in the cosmetics industry.
She explained: ''The minute you use the word 'beauty', people who feel they are not beautiful are excluded. They'll think, 'Well I'm not beautiful. It's all very well for these beautiful women but I don't feel beautiful.' I don't want to exclude these people from feeling fabulous about themselves.''
It's time for a riot grrrl revolution.
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
If you thought things had cooled down for the 'Fast and Furious' team in the...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
Almost forensic in its approach, this smart thriller explores a drone strike from a variety...
An entertaining film about sobering true events, this is the story of notorious screenwriter Dalton...
Drones are now one of the most effective weapons the military have when fighting in...
'Dalton Trumbo had gone from novelist to a successful career as a Hollywood screenwriter which...