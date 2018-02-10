Dame Helen Mirren can't remember when she got married.

The 72-year-old actress tied the knot with her 'White Nights' director Taylor Hackford on 31 December 1997, the 73-year-old filmmaker's birthday, and though they recently celebrated a milestone 20th anniversary, she had no idea how long it had been since they wed.

She told HELLO! magazine: ''Honestly, I'd have to Google it because I have no idea of the year we got married.''

The couple met when they worked together in 1984, but the 'Winchester' actress insists Taylor never flirted.

She said: ''There are men who flirt all the time because they think it gives them sexual power. My husband has never done that.

''He has always looked at women as women, as people, and he can look at a woman as an attractive woman, but he sees the person, the human being, before anything else.''

Over the course of her career, Helen has won five Baftas, three Golden Globes, four Emmys and a Tony award - but her 2007 Best Actress Oscar means the most to her.

She said: ''[It was an] amazing moment, and one that I never thought would ever come to me.

''So when it happened, it was an absolutely fantastic moment in my career. But the fact is, you have to move on from that. So I have moved on.

''The lovely thing about winning an Academy Award is that for the rest of your life, you're referred to as an Academy Award winner.''

And the 'Queen' star is equally proud of her damehood.

She said: ''It comes from recognition from your country, your nation, to say that you've done good work, you've represented your country well.

''I'm very proud of that, especially being the daughter of an immigrant myself in England.''