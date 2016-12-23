The British actress and her American director husband will receive lifetime achievement awards at the upcoming Capri, Hollywood International Film Festival, organisers have announced.

Mirren and Hackford will be awarded with the prize at the opening night of the festival on 27 December (16) at the Cinema Paradiso in Anacapri. The prizegiving will follow the European premiere of Hackford’s new film The Comedian, which stars Robert De Niro and Leslie Mann.

“We are very pleased to be honouring Taylor Hackford and Helen Mirren - two great members of the global entertainment community - at this year’s festival,” said Pascal Vicedomini, founder and producer of Capri, Hollywood, in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Dame Helen has been widely recognised for her many memorable performances in numerous outstanding films and Taylor’s slate of outstanding motion pictures ranks amongst the best of the best.”

Vicedomini added that the programme for the 21st edition of the festival will comprise of some of the most recognised and “audience-pleasing” films of the year.

On the line-up for the Capri, Hollywood International Film Festival are 16 films, many being Italian or European premieres, including several Academy Award contenders. The final lists of award winners will be announced at the closing ceremony on 2 January (17).

Among the films to be screened are Mirren’s new movie, Collateral Beauty, as well as Hacksaw Ridge, La La Land, Lion and Manchester by the Sea. The event will also host an exhibition dedicated to producer Dino De Laurentiis, alongside a special screening of the documentary An Italian in Hollywood, directed by Tonino Pinto.

Capri Legend Awards also will be given to Dante Ferretti and Francesca Lo Schiavo.