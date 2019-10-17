Dame Helen Mirren says it's ''better'' to grow old ''disgracefully''.

The 74-year-old actress has insisted she's not interested in trying to reverse the effects of ageing, because she wants to ''enjoy'' the process of getting older, as it's something everyone has to come to terms with.

She said: ''It's much better to age disgracefully! Take it on the chin, and roll with it. You die young, or you get older. There is nothing in between! You may as well enjoy it.''

Helen understands why young people don't want to grow older, but says when people reach an older age they begin to realise ''it's actually very cool''.

The 'Fast & Furious 9' star told Vogue magazine: ''My mother once said, 'Never worry about getting older. I know the thought of you being 45 when you're 25 is, Oh, my god! Who wants to be 45? But it's amazing because when you get to be 45, you'll realise it's actually very cool and you don't want to be 25 again.' And I have to say, she was absolutely right. With every age comes advantages and disadvantages. And you tend to find that you don't want to go back. You want to be exactly where you are with everything you've experienced.''

Meanwhile, Helen previously said she has no desire to relive her younger years.

She said: ''I don't want to die young, so I'm going to get old. To stay engaged in life, stay curious, to stay with a sense of learning, constantly - those are the things that, if you like, stay young ... When you hit each age, you have new things you don't want to let go of.

''If someone said they would wave a magic wand and you could be 30 again, but you have to be 30 as you were when you were 30? You can't have all the stuff you e got now? Well, you'd say no. when you really think about it you'd go, 'No, actually, I want to be who I am.''