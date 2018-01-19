Dame Helen Mirren would reprise her role in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise.

The 72-year-old actress starred as Magdalene Shaw in the 2017 movie 'The Fate of the Furious' - which was the eighth instalment of the franchise - and has said that she would love to explore her character further after much of her storyline was left untold.

Speaking about whether she would return to her role, she said: ''I hope so. I'm sort of quietly manoeuvring. But I love it, it would be brilliant. I love that character.''

Magdalene was introduced in the 2017 movie as the mother of longtime series rogues Deckard (Jason Statham) and Owen Shaw (Luke Evans), and although the role was fairly small, Helen's character was clearly seen to be the real power behind the family name.

That power is reflected by Helen, who admitted her return rests on whether or not she would be to get behind the wheel of one of the franchise's iconic cars.

Speaking to Yahoo! about whether she'd like to drive a car, she said: ''This time, definitely. Absolutely. Essential, instead of being stuck in [the back seat].''

Although Helen would return to play Magdalene Shaw once again, a role she is definitely finished with is portraying Queen Elizabeth.

Helen starred as the 91-year-old monarch in 2006 movie 'The Queen', and has ruled out ever playing her on-screen again because she is concerned people will only think of her role as the royal when she passes away.

She said: ''I wanted to kind of get away from that. I like to move forward, not back. It's wonderful that I [portrayed Queen Elizabeth twice], it was wonderful that it was a success, but I didn't want a headline when I'm knocked over by a bus to read 'The Queen Knocked Over by Bus.' ''