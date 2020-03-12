Dame Helen Mirren is too ''lazy'' to dye her hair.

The 74-year-old actress has been embracing her natural grey hair for several years, and has said the reason she doesn't bother covering her tresses in a different colour is because it's ''a lot of work'' that she doesn't want to keep up.

She said: ''I did it because I'm lazy. Honestly, I'm so lazy about my hair! It's a lot of work and as wonderful as many hairdressers are, I don't want to sit in a salon for hours. I just can't be bothered with that.''

The 'Catherine the Great' star has experimented with wash-out colours though, such as debuting a light pink look at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

Explaining her decision to go pink, she added: ''I was watching an episode of 'America's Next Top Model' and there was this little English girl on it. She had bright pink hair and she looked so great. Normally, she had sort of whitey-blonde [hair], like me. She went pink one week and then the next week she wasn't pink and the next week she was pink again. So I realised it was something you could come and go with really easily. So I thought, 'Well, I'll do pink for the night.'

''And of course, you've got these great dyes now. You can wash them in, wash them out. So the great thing about this colour is it's a great base for going pink or green or blue.''

And Helen has heaped praise on other stars including Jane Fonda and Sharon Osbourne, who have recently ditched the dyes to embrace their natural colour.

She said: ''I think women were just so terrified of having white or grey hair because it immediately put them into a different category. And of course, you are in that age group. I'm sorry, but you are! So, why not just embrace it, go a long with it and welcome it? Make it a positive thing as opposed to a negative thing.''

Helen also wants to discourage men from covering up their greys too, as she thinks it ''looks awful''.

The 'Good Liar' actress told People magazine: ''All men, stop dying your hair! It looks so awful. It really doesn't make you younger. Embrace the grey or the white or whatever it is.''