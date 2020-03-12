Dame Helen Mirren is too ''lazy'' to dye her hair, but does enjoy using non-permanent dyes that wash out in order to switch up her look.
Dame Helen Mirren is too ''lazy'' to dye her hair.
The 74-year-old actress has been embracing her natural grey hair for several years, and has said the reason she doesn't bother covering her tresses in a different colour is because it's ''a lot of work'' that she doesn't want to keep up.
She said: ''I did it because I'm lazy. Honestly, I'm so lazy about my hair! It's a lot of work and as wonderful as many hairdressers are, I don't want to sit in a salon for hours. I just can't be bothered with that.''
The 'Catherine the Great' star has experimented with wash-out colours though, such as debuting a light pink look at the Cannes Film Festival last year.
Explaining her decision to go pink, she added: ''I was watching an episode of 'America's Next Top Model' and there was this little English girl on it. She had bright pink hair and she looked so great. Normally, she had sort of whitey-blonde [hair], like me. She went pink one week and then the next week she wasn't pink and the next week she was pink again. So I realised it was something you could come and go with really easily. So I thought, 'Well, I'll do pink for the night.'
''And of course, you've got these great dyes now. You can wash them in, wash them out. So the great thing about this colour is it's a great base for going pink or green or blue.''
And Helen has heaped praise on other stars including Jane Fonda and Sharon Osbourne, who have recently ditched the dyes to embrace their natural colour.
She said: ''I think women were just so terrified of having white or grey hair because it immediately put them into a different category. And of course, you are in that age group. I'm sorry, but you are! So, why not just embrace it, go a long with it and welcome it? Make it a positive thing as opposed to a negative thing.''
Helen also wants to discourage men from covering up their greys too, as she thinks it ''looks awful''.
The 'Good Liar' actress told People magazine: ''All men, stop dying your hair! It looks so awful. It really doesn't make you younger. Embrace the grey or the white or whatever it is.''
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
If you thought things had cooled down for the 'Fast and Furious' team in the...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
Almost forensic in its approach, this smart thriller explores a drone strike from a variety...
An entertaining film about sobering true events, this is the story of notorious screenwriter Dalton...
Drones are now one of the most effective weapons the military have when fighting in...
'Dalton Trumbo had gone from novelist to a successful career as a Hollywood screenwriter which...