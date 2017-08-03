Dame Helen Mirren doesn't think moisturiser has any impact on reducing the signs of ageing.

The 72- year-old actress joined forces with L'Oréal Paris earlier this year to be the face of the cosmetic giant's Age Perfect range, after she became a brand ambassador for the company in 2014, but the star believes the skincare items she uses do ''f**k all'' for her complexion, although it makes her ''feel better'' about herself if she applies a product to her face and body.

Speaking about her beauty regime whilst at an event for the label in the South of France, for which the movie legend was sitting on the panel for, she said: ''I'm an eternal optimist - I know that when I put my moisturiser on it probably does f**k all, but it just makes me feel better. I've always said to L'Oréal as well that I will only do what makes me feel better.

''I'm not setting standards for others. All I can do is be who I am. I've always loved make-up.''

The 'The Queen' star has admitted she used to be furious when she would see an advertisement promoting beauty products was fronted by a fresh-faced youngster.

She explained: ''It used to drive me crazy that the ads promoting skin products were using pictures of 15- and 16-year-old girls.

''As a 30-year-old, I used to look at that and think, what the f**k are you talking about? It was ridiculous. P**sed me off majorly. Advertisers are only just coming out of that, and it's taken them a long time.''

Meanwhile, Helen - who regularly finds herself on the best dressed list at showbiz events - thinks she'll be a sex symbol until the day she dies.

Speaking previously, she said: ''I think it's probably going to follow me to my grave.''