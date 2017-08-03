Dame Helen Mirren doesn't think moisturiser has any impact on reducing the signs of ageing, but she likes to apply the product to make her feel ''better'' about herself.
Dame Helen Mirren doesn't think moisturiser has any impact on reducing the signs of ageing.
The 72- year-old actress joined forces with L'Oréal Paris earlier this year to be the face of the cosmetic giant's Age Perfect range, after she became a brand ambassador for the company in 2014, but the star believes the skincare items she uses do ''f**k all'' for her complexion, although it makes her ''feel better'' about herself if she applies a product to her face and body.
Speaking about her beauty regime whilst at an event for the label in the South of France, for which the movie legend was sitting on the panel for, she said: ''I'm an eternal optimist - I know that when I put my moisturiser on it probably does f**k all, but it just makes me feel better. I've always said to L'Oréal as well that I will only do what makes me feel better.
''I'm not setting standards for others. All I can do is be who I am. I've always loved make-up.''
The 'The Queen' star has admitted she used to be furious when she would see an advertisement promoting beauty products was fronted by a fresh-faced youngster.
She explained: ''It used to drive me crazy that the ads promoting skin products were using pictures of 15- and 16-year-old girls.
''As a 30-year-old, I used to look at that and think, what the f**k are you talking about? It was ridiculous. P**sed me off majorly. Advertisers are only just coming out of that, and it's taken them a long time.''
Meanwhile, Helen - who regularly finds herself on the best dressed list at showbiz events - thinks she'll be a sex symbol until the day she dies.
Speaking previously, she said: ''I think it's probably going to follow me to my grave.''
This year's Mercury Prize nominees features the best of British pop.
Situated in a scenic Cornish valley, the eleventh iteration of the Leopallooza Festival takes place near Bude in Cornwall from July 28th to July 30th.
Linkin Park have returned to America's Billboard Chart following the tragic suicide of their frontman Chester Bennington last week.
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
If you thought things had cooled down for the 'Fast and Furious' team in the...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
Almost forensic in its approach, this smart thriller explores a drone strike from a variety...
An entertaining film about sobering true events, this is the story of notorious screenwriter Dalton...
Drones are now one of the most effective weapons the military have when fighting in...
'Dalton Trumbo had gone from novelist to a successful career as a Hollywood screenwriter which...