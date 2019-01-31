Dame Helen Mirren has revealed that although Prince Charles has avoided discussing her 2006 film 'The Queen' with her, the younger royals have been ''very cool'' about her portrayal of serving British monarch Queen Elizabeth II.
Dame Helen Mirren has revealed Prince Harry and Prince William liked her acting performance as their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.
The 73-year-old actress portrayed the British monarch in the acclaimed 2006 film which explored the queen and the Royal Family's response to the shock death of the princes' mother Princess Diana in 1997. Her work in the role earned Mirren the Academy Award for Best Actress.
Mirren has met various members of the Royal Family and although Prince Charles - the queen's son and William and Harry's father - avoided discussing the movie with her the two younger princes were ''very cool about it''.
Speaking to Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid on UK TV show 'Good Morning Britain' she said: ''The younger [ones], Harry and William, have mentioned it and they've been very funny about it, very cool about it.''
The 'Caligula' actress even recalled a moment where the Duke of Sussex Harry referred to her as ''granny'' as a joke.
She said: ''I think Harry once said, when I was at an awards ceremony, he said, 'And Granny is here.' ''
The 'Red' star works with Prince Charles for his Prince's Trust charity, for which she is an ambassador, but she insists he has never discussed her role as his mother Queen Elizabeth.
She said: ''No, no, that's never mentioned. That's never mentioned, he is very, very tactful.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
If you thought things had cooled down for the 'Fast and Furious' team in the...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
Almost forensic in its approach, this smart thriller explores a drone strike from a variety...
An entertaining film about sobering true events, this is the story of notorious screenwriter Dalton...
Drones are now one of the most effective weapons the military have when fighting in...
'Dalton Trumbo had gone from novelist to a successful career as a Hollywood screenwriter which...