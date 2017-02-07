Dame Helen Mirren kissed Morgan Freeman when she presented him with AARP Movies for Grownups' Career Achievement Award on Monday night (06.02.17).

The 71-year-old actress locked lips with the 'Million Dollar Baby' star at the glitzy bash - which recognises the work of Hollywood stars over the age of 50 - held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles, as she handed him the prestigious accolade.

Introducing the Hollywood legend to the stage, she said: ''He's flirtatious, yet reserved; world famous, yet mysterious. He's a man of huge achievement who still lives in Mississippi where he grew up.''

In his speech, Morgan, 79, declared his ''love'' for the 'Woman in Gold' star as an actress and also stated that the last three decades have been ''the best of his life''.

Praising Helen, he said: ''I want the world to know that I'm in love with Helen Mirren!''

He then added: ''I don't always see myself as a grownup - well I do when I wake up and look in the mirror. Now I know it seems I've always been around, but my movie career didn't begin in earnest until I was 50 years old. These last 30 years have been the best of my life, and I've learned a lot on this journey. I've learned that with all the advantages of being a grownup come responsibility: Responsibility to be true to yourself, to honour those who came before you, to leave the world a better place when you go.''

The 'Seven' star wrapped up his time on stage by addressing the current political climate in America and how he is optimistic despite the election of President Donald Trump, the nation is strong enough to make it through the next few years.

He concluded: ''That is a challenge because these are troubling times. But I'm confident that we can get through whatever the next few years will bring, because as grownups we know: This too shall pass.''