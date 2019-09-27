Dame Helen Mirren has always been ''serially monogamous'' and has only had ''three or four serious lovers'' across her lifetime.
The 'Queen' actress insists she has always been a loyal partner and has only had ''three or four serious lovers'' across her lifetime.
Speaking to the Daily Mail newspaper's Baz Bamigboye column, she said: ''I've had probably three or four serious lovers. I was serially monogamous until I met my husband. And now I'm just monogamous ... Power is very attractive.''
Helen has been married to Taylor Hackford since 1997 and she recently revealed building a house with her husband strengthened their marriage and taught her a lot about him.
She explained: ''You build houses together. If anything's going to make you divorce, it'll be building a house together. If you get through that, that's a huge triumph.
''We're very different but I've learnt a huge amount from him, including returning phone calls. If he gets a phone call, he returns it immediately. He's one of those detail-orientated people. I admire him very much. But then, it's a two-way street. I'm sure he's also learnt things from me.''
And Helen is glad she didn't ''rush to get married''.
She shared: ''There are no rules about love, I don't believe - but don't be in a rush to get married. Honestly, I married Taylor much later in life and it's worked out just great. But give your partner the freedom and support to achieve their ambition. it's very important and that goes both ways for men and women.''
