Dame Helen Mirren doesn't care about wearing make-up anymore.

The 72-year-old actress never used to leave the house without her cosmetics but as she's gotten older, she ''doesn't mind'' being seen bare faced, even though she knows fans might stop her for a picture.

She said: ''I never used to leave the house without a bit of make-up on. But the more you need it the less you care about it. And even though I know that I might be stopped and asked for a selfie, I just don't mind any more.''

The 'Queen' actress thinks people have to be ''brave'' about getting older but she's accepted being able to deal with her advancing years.

She told Stella magazine: ''You do have to be brave. When people say, 'Getting old is not for p*****s,' there's a certain amount of truth to that.

''When I was in my late 30s, my mother gave me some fantastic advice. 'Never be afraid of getting old,' she said, 'because when you're 20 the idea of being 35 is horrific. When you're 35 the idea of being 55 is a nightmare, but as you get older you realise that you have the tools to deal with it.''

The 'Leisure Seeker' star has a low maintenance skincare routine, having just one facial a year, but thinks it's important to exercise, though she doesn't pressure herself.

She said: ''If I'm being good then I do my exercises in the morning. I have done yoga in the past and that has made a real difference.

''My mantra is: do everything, but not too much of anything. I'm not very good with rules, self-control or self-discipline.

And Helen - who is married to director Taylor Hackford - admitted she's ''fascinated'' with the way beauty products have developed over the years.

She said: ''In terms of products, I'm fascinated by the advances in beauty technology. It's amazing what's available now.''