Dame Helen Mirren ''doesn't spend a lot of money'' on beauty products.

The 73-year-old actress - who is the face of the skincare brand L'Oreal Paris - likes to ''experiment'' with different looks and cosmetic items and feels ''smug'' when she picked up a particularly successful bargain.

She said: ''I don't spend a lot of money on make-up because I buy what, in America, you call drugstore make-up. That way, I can buy lots and lots of different things and experiment. There's nothing like dropping 10 quid on a new lipstick and feeling suitably smug.''

And Helen's evening beauty ritual consists of always removing her make-up at night and putting on a moisturiser to keep her skin hydrated.

She added: ''I always take my make-up off and I always put on moisturiser at night.

''Then I cleanse my face again in the morning and put on moisturiser, and that's about it.''

The 'Red' star's lip liners are her favourite product in her cosmetic kit.

She told Grazia magazine: ''I've got so many lip liners, you wouldn't believe! I am always up for a new lip liner.''

Helen went on to reveal that her favourite hairstyle was her rose pink locks, which she debuted at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival in May,as she was able to use L'Oreal's temporary Paris Colorista Spray in Pink [£6.99] to achieve the bold look with minimal effort.

She continued: ''I wore pink hair down the Cannes red carpet to match my dress. With the technology they now have, you just spray that stuff on and it literally just washes out. I had pink hair at 8 o'clock and my own colour back again at 9 o'clock.''